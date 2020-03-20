Friends from across the globe share tips on preventing COVID-19

Novel coronavirus pneumonia is a new infectious disease. According to our current understanding of it, what can individuals do to prevent its spread? Watch the video and follow these tips:

1. Wash your hands frequently:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

2. Avoid crowded places and wear a mask when you go out.

3. Maintain social distancing:

Maintain a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

4. Practice respiratory hygiene:

This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses.

6. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.

7. Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider.

8. Keep a healthy lifestyle, such as doing exercises on a daily basis and getting enough sleep to strengthen your immune system.

China has set an example for the world on how to fight the coronavirus.The whole world is one family. Together, we can beat the virus.