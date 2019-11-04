Xi says China's democracy is whole-process democracy

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Gubei civic center in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. Xi made an inspection tour in China's economic hub Shanghai Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China's people's democracy is a type of whole-process democracy.

Xi made the remarks Saturday during his inspection tour in Shanghai, where he visited a residential community's civic center at a time a consultation meeting on a draft law was being held. Xi talked to both the Chinese and foreign residents attending the meeting and asked in detail about the work of soliciting opinions on the draft.

Xi said China is on the path of socialist political advancement with Chinese characteristics, where all major legislative decisions are made after going through procedures and democratic deliberations to make sure the decision-making is sound and democratic.

He called on more efforts to develop socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Gubei civic center at a time a consultation meeting on a draft law was held in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. Xi talked to both the Chinese and foreign residents attending the meeting and asked in detail about the work of soliciting opinions on the draft. Xi made an inspection tour in China's economic hub Shanghai Saturday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)