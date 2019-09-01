Chinese vice president calls for building stronger cultural confidence

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan visits Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 30, 2019. Wang made an inspection tour in Guangdong from Thursday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 31 -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has called for strengthening cultural confidence and create a spiritual strength to make progress in the new era.

Wang made the remarks during an inspection tour from Thursday to Saturday in south China's Guangdong Province, during which he inspected the protection of cultural heritage, the development of cultural industries, as well as the education and scientific research work.

Wang also held a symposium with the representatives of scholars.

The prosperity of culture is indispensable for national rejuvenation, Wang said, noting that the new era will be a flourishing time for culture and art.

Wang called for more efforts to inherit and develop fine traditional Chinese culture and properly handle the relationship between development and protection.

Wang urged stronger confidence to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, noting that resources should be found in China's fine tradition to modernize China's system and capacity for governance.