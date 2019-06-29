China calls for joint action in tackling climate change

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet the press after a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Wang Yi called upon all parties to honor their commitments and take concrete actions in tackling climate change at the meeting on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called upon all parties to honor their commitments and take concrete actions in tackling climate change at a trilateral meeting of China, France and the United Nations (UN) here on Saturday.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, was chaired by Wang and attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.