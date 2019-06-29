Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 29, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China calls for joint action in tackling climate change

(Xinhua)    15:40, June 29, 2019

JAPAN-OSAKA-MEETING-CLIMATE CHANGE

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet the press after a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Wang Yi called upon all parties to honor their commitments and take concrete actions in tackling climate change at the meeting on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called upon all parties to honor their commitments and take concrete actions in tackling climate change at a trilateral meeting of China, France and the United Nations (UN) here on Saturday.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, was chaired by Wang and attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York