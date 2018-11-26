EU endorses Brexit deal in breakthrough

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, European Union's (EU) chief negotiator Michel Barnier and European Council President Donald Tusk (from L to R) talk during a round table meeting at a special Brexit summit in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 25, 2018. The European Council endorsed the agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, according to its press release on Sunday. (Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The European Council endorsed the agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) from the European Union (EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community, according to its press release on Sunday.

On this basis, the European Council invited the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU to take the necessary steps to ensure that the agreement can enter into force on March 30, 2019, so as to provide for an orderly withdrawal.

The European Council also approved the Political Declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

The European Council restated the EU determination to have a partnership as close as possible with the UK in the future in line with the Political Declaration, according to the press release.