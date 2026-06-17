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Myanmar's president pays visit to CRCC
(Xinhua) 16:57, June 17, 2026
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li An)
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li An)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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