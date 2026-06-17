Myanmar's president pays visit to CRCC

(Xinhua) 16:57, June 17, 2026

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li An)

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)