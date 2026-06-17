China's top legislator meets Myanmar's president

(Xinhua) 09:47, June 17, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, told President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing Tuesday in Beijing that China is willing to deepen cooperation and promote exchanges between legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Myanmar to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, adhere to good-neighborliness and friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continuously enrich what it means to build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

The NPC of China stands ready to conduct closer exchanges and cooperation with Myanmar's Union Parliament at multiple levels and across various fields, step up exchanges and mutual learning on legislative experience, and promote the China-Myanmar ties, Zhao said.

Min Aung Hlaing stressed that Myanmar adheres to the one-China principle, opposes any form of "Taiwan independence," and fully supports the four major global initiatives proposed by China.

Myanmar stands ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the Chinese side, promote exchanges between legislative bodies of the two countries, and expand cooperation in such areas as special committees and personnel training, Min Aung Hlaing added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)