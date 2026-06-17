Chinese premier meets Myanmar's president

(Xinhua) 08:29, June 17, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that China and Myanmar are good neighbors and friends, Li said China will support Myanmar in following a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly support the governance of the new Myanmar government.

Li said that China stands ready to work with Myanmar to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, carry forward traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the steady progress of bilateral relations to better serve the modernization drive of the two countries and jointly promote regional stability and prosperity.

He pointed out that China is willing to deepen high-quality cooperation with Myanmar on jointly developing the Belt and Road Initiative, expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence and digital economy, and continue to move forward hand in hand on the path of common development.

The two sides should further enhance cooperation in law enforcement and security, jointly eradicate cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, and effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, Li said. He added that China is also willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Myanmar in the fields of education, culture, tourism, youth and health.

Noting that the current international situation is complex, Li called on the two sides to coordinate and cooperate closely within multilateral frameworks to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Min Aung Hlaing said that the Myanmar side firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly opposes "Taiwan independence."

He expressed gratitude to China for providing valuable assistance to Myanmar's economic and social development, adding that Myanmar is willing to enhance strategic alignment with China, promote cooperation on the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, deepen cooperation in trade, investment and other fields, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and push the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Myanmar and China to a higher level.

Myanmar is willing to work closely with China to resolutely crack down on cross-border crimes, Min Aung Hlaing said.

The Myanmar side fully supports the four major global initiatives proposed by China, and is willing to enhance communication and collaboration with China to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)