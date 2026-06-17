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President of Myanmar lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:45, June 17, 2026
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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