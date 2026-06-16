Chinese, Nepali foreign ministers hold talks in Beijing

(Xinhua) 08:43, June 16, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China has always placed its relations with Nepal in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, and pursues a friendly policy toward all Nepali people, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Beijing.

China will, as always, support Nepal in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, Wang said.

He said China is willing to work with Nepal to jointly advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, focus on collaboration in power grids, highways, border ports and aviation, and help Nepal transform from a land-locked country into a land-linked country.

Wang called on both sides to fully utilize various cooperation platforms and mechanisms, deepen practical cooperation, and promote cultural exchanges.

China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Nepal, and hopes that the Nepali side will provide a more equitable and transparent business environment, he added.

Khanal expressed gratitude for China's long-standing support for Nepal's national development and improvement of people's livelihoods, noting that China has always treated Nepal as an equal and respected its sovereignty and independence.

Nepal remains firmly committed to the one-China policy, supports China's efforts to achieve complete reunification, and will never allow any forces to use Nepal's territory to undermine China's interests, Khanal said.

Noting that China's development presents opportunities for Nepal, Khanal said Nepal welcomes investment from China and is willing to provide Chinese enterprises with a fair, law-based, and friendly business environment.

Nepal fully endorses the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and supports a series of global initiatives proposed by China, Khanal added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)