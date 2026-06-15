China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair sees intended deals surpass 600 for the first time

By Pan Jie, International Finance News (People's Daily Online) 18:03, June 15, 2026

The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) concluded on June 13, setting multiple new records, including more than 1,000 exhibitors participating for the first time and intended deals exceeding 600 for the first time. The event attracted over 54,000 visitors.

This year's fair also introduced a dual Guest City of Honor mechanism covering both domestic and international participants.

The international Guest Cities of Honor were Lausanne, Switzerland, and the Scottish Cities Alliance of the United Kingdom. Lausanne brought 18 research institutions and companies, including École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, resulting in 12 cooperation intentions. The Scottish Cities Alliance showcased innovations in smart healthcare, smart energy, and education technology from 24 organizations, generating 32 intended deals.

Dalian and Nanjing served as the domestic Guest Cities of Honor. Dalian organized 24 high-tech enterprises to exhibit innovations in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy, while Nanjing brought together 12 companies presenting cutting-edge technologies and products in optoelectronics, intelligent equipment, and ultrasonic motors.

The international exhibition zone attracted 26 overseas trade and investment promotion agencies, business associations, and chambers of commerce. The zone featured globally advanced technologies in biomedicine, green energy, and intelligent equipment, leading to 102 intended cooperation projects with Chinese enterprises. Nine dedicated business matchmaking areas hosted 116 bilateral networking events, with the value of intended deals reaching 236 million yuan. Nearly 200 technology managers provided on-site services throughout the event, supporting more than 800 companies.

Focusing on five emerging technology sectors, namely digital intelligence, green development, marine technology, consumer innovation, and healthcare, the three-day fair showcased a wide range of technological achievements. Brain-computer interface (BCI) technology was among the highlights. Leading companies, research institutions, and innovation teams from China and abroad gathered to accelerate the commercialization of BCI technologies. Several companies unveiled their latest products and solutions, while five BCI products made their global or China debut, covering key segments across the industry's value chain.

The CSITF also featured a Yangtze River Delta Collaborative Innovation Zone. Supported by the National Innovation Center par Excellence, the zone brought together research institutions from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui to present regional collaborative innovation achievements. Technology roadshows were also held to boost the efficient flow of factors of innovation and deeper integration and sharing of scientific and technological resources across the Yangtze River Delta region.

In the investment incubation and technology commercialization section, the Tech Transfer Shanghai Zone showcased the capabilities of Shanghai's concept validation service platform and a vertical large model designed for AI-powered technology managers. During the event, 3,512 domestic and international innovation outcomes and 605 enterprise innovation needs were released, resulting in intended cooperation valued at nearly 1.7 billion yuan.

An advanced technology project release ceremony was also held during the CSITF. The "Treasure of the Fair" Award, the highest honor of this edition of the CSITF, was presented to the Koal AI Large Model Security Vault Project. The fair's Top 10 Projects included both breakthrough technologies addressing critical industrial bottlenecks and practical innovations that support quality-of-life improvements and industrial upgrades, highlighting both technological excellence and commercialization potential. The fair continued to deliver broader economic and social benefits in areas including investment promotion, employment, and cultural exchange. To advance the integration of technology and consumption, organizers partnered with eight commercial complexes and eight hotels in the World Expo Area and the Qiantan International Business District. These initiatives helped amplify the spillover effects of the "ticket-stub economy", attracting more than 340,000 consumer visits during the event.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)