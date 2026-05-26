Pic story: inbound tourism planner shows foreign visitors real Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:45, May 26, 2026

Liu Lichao (L) cycles with an American tourist along the Wukang Road in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

As the "China Travel" hashtag goes viral across global social media platforms, China has witnessed a sustained boom in inbound tourism, with Shanghai as the first leg.

Liu Lichao discovered something unexpected while cycling with his overseas clients when he still worked in the financial sector. People from different cultural backgrounds tend to relax naturally during cycling, which makes communication more easily.

Liu became a full-time inbound tourism planner in 2024, designing tailored tours that unveil the authentic and vivid side of Chinese cities to international visitors.

For Liu, cycling is an ideal way to expose foreign tourists to the real Shanghai. He takes his clients to the romantic former French Concession area, the historic alley houses, and garden villas on Nanchang Road, as well as eateries that serve freshly made snacks. Rather than dashing among landmarks and places of interest, he lets the ride unfold organically, chatting about whatever catches their eyes along the way.

"It's a bilateral cultural exchange," Liu says, adding, "What I want to show is the genuine and daily side of my country."

Liu Lichao leads his clients to visit Fuxing Park in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao reads at the Shanghai Library in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (1st L) leads his clients to visit Tianzifang art area in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (R) tells the story of the Wukang Building to an American tourist in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (1st L) leads his clients to visit Fuxing Park in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (L) takes a selfie with an American tourist on the Hunan Road in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (L) takes an American tourist for a walk on the Wukang Road in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Liu Lichao (1st R) leads his clients to visit the People's Park in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Liu Lichao (1st R) briefs his clients on the tour route before their departure in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Clients of Liu Lichao try Tai Chi at Fuxing Park in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Liu Lichao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)