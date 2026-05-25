Industrial tourism turns China's factory floors into travel destinations

People's Daily Online) 10:12, May 25, 2026

China celebrated its 16th Tourism Day on May 19.

As China's tourism industry matures and culture and tourism become ever more intertwined, travelers now have access to a growing range of products. Among the many types of tourism, industrial tourism stands out for its distinctive appeal, emerging as both a highlight of quality travel and a new driver of cultural and tourism consumption.

The electric vehicle factory of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, located in Beijing's Yizhuang, is a sprawling complex covering more than 700,000 square meters. On a recent weekend, Ms. Zhang arrived early with her 10-year-old son and joined the queue outside the factory gates.

Accompanied by a guide, Zhang and her son first toured the exhibition center, where visitors are introduced to the factory's core technologies, including chassis architecture, battery systems, electric drive technology, body structure, self-developed chips, and intelligent driver-assistance systems.

"The factory has deployed more than 400 autonomous mobile robots, along with loading robots, assembly robots, painting robots, and many others," the guide explained. In total, more than 600 robots are currently operating inside the factory.

Photo shows the fully automated processing and assembly line at the electric vehicle factory of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi in Beijing's Yizhuang. (Photo/Ren Yufei)

The factory has already been recognized as an industrial tourism demonstration site in Beijing and has received several other honors. It aims to become a national industrial tourism demonstration base.

Since launching guided tours in March 2024 and officially opening to the public in November that year, Xiaomi's EV factory has welcomed more than 230,000 visitors.

The China Vinegar Culture Museum, located in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, spans more than 8,000 square meters and offers visitors an immersive look into the world of vinegar making. The museum is a national 4A-level tourist attraction.

Inside the museum, veteran craftsmen demonstrate every step of the process, from steaming rice and brewing wine to fermenting vinegar mash, extracting vinegar, simmering it down, and aging it.

Beyond the exhibition area lies the bottling workshop of Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar Industry Co. The bottling facility is almost entirely automated. Few workers are visible; only rapidly flashing production data on digital screens and the steady roar of machinery fill the space.

Photo shows the exterior of the China Vinegar Culture Museum in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Vinegar Culture Museum)

On the museum's second floor, 8-year-old visitor Lele learned to identify China's four famous vinegars by their color, aroma and flavor. Before heading home, he picked out vinegar-jar fridge magnets and vinegar ice cream from the gift shop, taking a taste of vinegar culture home with him.

"What began as a production showcase for clients has evolved into a national 4A tourist attraction," said Li Hong, deputy director of the museum. "The museum continues to introduce new tour routes and cultural products to give visitors a richer and more engaging experience."

Today, the museum welcomes more than 200,000 visits annually, while its industrial tourism operations generate over 10 million yuan ($1.47 million) in revenue each year.

The Liu Cixin Sci-fi Museum in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province, is dedicated to the celebrated science fiction writer and Hugo Award winner. The national 4A-level tourist attraction has become one of the city's new cultural landmarks.

Photo shows the "Yangquan Memory 1947" cultural park in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily/Zheng Yangyang)

"The buildings retain the original structure and layout of the old factory, which gives the place a unique atmosphere that many sci-fi fans really connect with," said Yang Fan, an interpreter.

"The old factory has taken on a new life," said Zhao Min, deputy general manager of Yangquan Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., the operator of the museum. "Since opening, the museum has received more than 140,000 visitors and hosted over 20 events, including science lectures and cultural salons."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)