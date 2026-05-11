In China, foreign travelers are exploring small-city experiences

Xinhua) 08:58, May 11, 2026

Overseas tourists visit Xiahaoli old streets in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The classic tourist itinerary in China is evolving, with more foreign visitors swapping checklist travel for a mix of curiosity, commerce and exploration beyond megacities.

A recent report by the Chinese lifestyle platform Rednote, also known as Xiaohongshu, showed that instead of staying in Beijing and Shanghai, visitors are heading to smaller cities across the country, with their footsteps now spanning nearly 500 destinations.

Posts about China travel created by foreign users have grown fivefold since early 2025, when Rednote saw a large influx of foreign users, turning it into a key platform for sharing travel ideas about China.

The report highlights a group of fast-rising cities, including Zhengzhou in Henan Province, Taiyuan in Shanxi Province, and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, each offering a distinct draw.

User Navina Heyden traveled to Henan to experience traditional Chinese styling, while another user from Australia went to Shanxi to visit locations that inspired the settings in the hit Chinese game "Black Myth: Wukong." Meanwhile, a user named Anastasia took her mother, who had followed Chinese dramas for three years, to Zhejiang's Hengdian, known as China's Hollywood.

Many of these places had long been outside the typical international travel map. What is changing is not only where people go, but how they travel. Increasingly, the appeal lies in savoring the diverse local cultures and getting closer to everyday life.

"The first thing I felt was relaxation," said German traveler Chrissa after visiting Shanxi's Datong, home to the Yungang Grottoes and dubbed a living history of Chinese architecture.

"The advantage of smaller cities is that everyday life feels more vivid," she said.

She had worried about finding vegetarian food, but ended up in a small breakfast shop where she found what she called the best vegetable bun she had ever tasted. The old town is especially pretty as it glows in warm lights at night, she said. "I wish I had more time to explore the city."

Data from the recent May Day holiday backed the trend. During the holiday, provincial regions such as Heilongjiang, Guizhou, Hunan, Xinjiang and Shanxi all recorded more than 60 percent increases in inbound traffic, according to travel platforms.

During the five-day holiday, trips made by foreign nationals entering and leaving China rose 12.5 percent year on year to 1.26 million, according to the National Immigration Administration. Of those entering the country, 436,000 traveled visa-free, an increase of 14.7 percent.

China has expanded visa-free policies in recent years, allowing longer stays and wider travel, while also introducing conveniences such as instant tax refunds for departing visitors.

Alyona, from Russia, expected a short visit when arriving at Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province, which offers a very different scene, with towering sandstone pillars rising out of the mist, and glass walkways connecting viewpoints across the mountains. "We thought we would just pass through," she said. "But we ended up seeing so much."

During the trip, she visited Tianmen Mountain and other sites. "Compared to modern cities, Zhangjiajie is more impressive," she said.

Online platforms are helping travelers make choices. On Rednote, foreign users post questions about routes and food, and often receive detailed replies within hours. For example, one post by a British traveler asking what to prepare for a solo trip drew more than ten thousand responses.

Still, smaller cities can be challenging. Adrien, a French traveler who regularly visits China, said smaller cities can be harder to plan for. Overseas booking sites often lack listings, and English-language information is limited. "I rely a lot on local friends," he said.

Policy changes are helping to ease the process. A policy package issued in March by Chinese central authorities to improve tourism services for international travelers encouraged local governments to create experiences tailored to local conditions and integrate transportation, attractions, accommodation, and shopping into combined tourism packages, and called for multilingual services and one-stop information platforms.

International visitors are moving beyond major cities into smaller destinations driven by easier transportation, modern urban development, and a growing range of tourism products and experiences, said Wu Liyun, a professor at Beijing International Studies University.

"This is not a short-term trend," she said. "It reflects a broader upgrade in the tourism market." She also stressed the urgency for these cities to improve services such as multilingual signage, booking systems and language support.

Businesses have also adapted to this new crowd. In Yiwu, known as the world's supermarket, the vast Yiwu International Trade City has become a destination in its own right.

During the May Day holiday, foreign visitors moved through aisles of goods, from backpacks and toys to stationery, often at appealing prices.

"We used to deal mostly with large buyers," one merchant said. "Now we see many tourists. They may only buy a few items, so we adjust."

Some visitors treat it as part of the experience. A tourist from Egypt spent 10 minutes bargaining over folding fans priced at 5 yuan each (about 0.73 U.S. dollars), and eventually he bought five for 3 yuan apiece. "They have beautiful Chinese patterns," he said.

Others combine travel with business. Merchants say some visitors buy small batches of goods, test them in their home markets and return later if sales go well.

For many international travelers, the journey in China now is defined by a mix of major landmarks and smaller, less expected stops. In this evolving landscape, smaller cities are drawing more attention and offering visitors new reasons to explore.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)