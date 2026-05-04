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China sees booming inbound tourism thanks to visa-free policies

Xinhua) 09:43, May 04, 2026

Tourists from Vietnam pose for selfies in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 2, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Hao Yaxin/Xinhua)

Tourists from Russia and Mexico pose for photos on a passenger ferry heading for Weizhou Island from Beihai in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Li Junguang/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit an exhibition in Shanghai, east China, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Foreign tourists take selfies during a clam festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 2, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 2, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Liang Huibo/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists select souvenirs at Yandaixiejie street in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign tourists pose for photos at a scenic spot in Daying County, Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Zhong Min/Xinhua)

Russian tourists select products at a supermarket in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 2, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit a street in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 2, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

Two pairs of twins from Nepal participate in the 20th Mojiang international twins festival in Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan province, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit Yandaixiejie street in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign tourists visit Houhai scenic area in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2026.

China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)