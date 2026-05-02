Niche tourism steals spotlight in China's bustling May Day holiday travel season

Xinhua) 10:33, May 02, 2026

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- As Chinese travelers eagerly plan for the five-day May Day holiday, less crowded niche attractions are offering visitors a more distinctive and immersive experience.

At the dawn of Friday, the first day of the holiday, the serene expanse of the Hunshandake Sandland in northern China was broken by the thunderous roar of off-road engines, marking the start of the crossing the Hunshandake sandland off-road challenge.

Hailed as China's premier "folk cross-country race," this biannual spectacle drew in more than 320 drivers and 186 vehicles from 23 provinces and cities across the country for its spring edition.

Wang Xiaoliang, who drove 2.5 hours from Beijing to attend the rally, described the 80-km racetrack as "a rare, original off-road paradise in China."

"Unlike man-made courses, the terrain here is incredibly diverse. Sand dunes vary in shape, and the scenery along the way is ever-changing," he said.

Previously known primarily as the sandland closest to Beijing, Hunshandake -- spanning some 32,600 square km -- has been transformed through China's decades-long afforestation efforts. Now dubbed Beijing's "off-road playground," the racetrack cuts across a diverse landscape of sand dunes, grasslands and hills, offering a demanding test of both vehicle performance and driving skill.

Started in 2023, the rally held in Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has become a mecca for drivers who seek speed and adventure, drawing more than 60,000 tourist visits a year and fostering a burgeoning "sandland economy."

He Mingjian, director of the league's tourism department, said that more than 2,000 farming and herding households live along the off-road route, and many of them have become involved in event-related businesses and tourism.

Numerous local residents have established campsites and operate homestays, all the while peddling an array of agricultural and culinary delights, including mutton, dried dairy products, and sand hawthorn fruit. Herdsman Erden told Xinhua that his homestay has been fully booked throughout the holiday period. "Our annual income has now soared three times what we used to earn solely from grazing," he said.

According to Meituan, a major online lifestyle platform in China, searches for "May Day holiday travel" had surged by 140 percent compared to the previous year as of Monday. A notable shift this year is that young people are not only focused on destinations but also on modes of exploration, including hiking, snorkeling, cycling and sea fishing.

Meituan reports also indicate that to meet the needs of young travelers, many cities are organizing concerts, sports events, and exhibitions during the holiday, the Crossing the Hunshandake Sandland Off-Road Challenge being one such event.

On a bustling public square in Tianjin's historic district, the Italian opera The Lady of the Camellias was staged on Friday, transforming the Italian-architectural precinct into a magnificent open-air theater.

"This show has infused classic operas with renewed vigor in urban public spaces, thereby enriching the holiday experiences of tourists," said Zhang Yiquan, a performer with the Tianjin Opera and Dance Drama Theater.

In Beijing, the Meet You Museum in the trendy 798 Art Zone is hosting a special exhibition of 122 artifacts from the National Museum of Cambodia, offering a rare glimpse into the legacy of the Angkor civilization from May 1 to Aug. 30.

This exhibition can help people learn about Cambodian artworks, said Muong Chanraksmey, chief of the education and publication office at the Museums Department of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

While such events are drawing visitors to hidden gems within major cities, niche travel destinations are also gaining growing popularity.

From April 11 to 27, travel bookings to China's smaller cities, rather than major metropolises, saw a significant surge. Data from social media platform Douyin showed that group purchases for food, drinks, and entertainment in cities of third-tier and below such as Liuzhou, Ganzhou, Kaifeng and Huzhou increased by over 60 percent compared to the previous year.

Zhou Hang from southwest China's Sichuan Province chose the small border city of Fuyuan to enjoy a tranquil fishing experience along a thawing river.

He was captivated by short videos showcasing the city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, where centuries-old river-thaw rituals coincide with the May Day holiday. Here, the local Hezhen ethnic group begins its seasonal fishing activities as frozen rivers gradually give way to flowing waters.

Zhou will not only take part in river-worship ceremonies, group chanting along the riverside and the release of fish fry, but also savor exquisite delicacies. Local restaurateurs told him that fish caught immediately after the ice breaks -- having spent the winter in dormancy -- are exceptionally delectable.

Like many other tourists, he is also fascinated by the local art of Yimakan. "I hadn't heard of this art form before. After learning that it is a form of storytelling that blends speech and song to recount the history and life stories of the Hezhen people, I was deeply intrigued," he said.

Visitors can also try their hand at fish-skin painting and birch-bark painting, immersive experiences rooted in the Hezhen fishing-and-hunting culture at the Fuyuan Intangible Cultural Heritage Center.

"Nowadays, many tourists prefer trips that offer culture enrichment, hands-on activities, and true relaxation," said Liu Dandan, director of the center.

Experts believe that the quest for niche tourism experiences has become a notable trend in China's tourism market in recent years.

"This change is partly driven by more rational consumer behavior," said Tuo Yanzheng, an associate professor at Nankai University's College of Tourism and Service Management. "Niche tourism destinations, with fewer crowds and superior experiences, often offer better value for money."

She noted that today tourists are no longer content with superficial visits; instead, they yearn to deeply immerse themselves in local cultures, cuisines and lifestyles. Citing statistics from China's leading travel platform Trip.com, she said that the number of in-depth tourism products focused on single destinations has surged by 67 percent year on year, underscoring tourists' growing inclination towards profound exploration.

Behind such changes is the improvement of infrastructure across China. "As transportation and accommodation facilities outside traditional tourist hotspots continue to improve, the untapped potential of niche tourism cities and attractions is poised to be fully realized," she said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)