China's Fuzhou introduces diverse tourism experiences during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 15:32, May 04, 2026

Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A flower goddess parade is held in the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists in traditional costumes have fun in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists try flowery headwear at a dressing studio in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)