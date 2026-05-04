China's Fuzhou introduces diverse tourism experiences during May Day holiday
Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A flower goddess parade is held in the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Tourists in traditional costumes have fun in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Actors of Minju Opera stage a flash mob performance in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Tourists try flowery headwear at a dressing studio in the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. Local authorities have introduced a series of diverse programs and events that enable tourists to experience the charm of traditional culture and custom during the May Day holiday that started on May 1. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
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