Cambodia-China caravan tour begins to boost promote regional tourism

Xinhua) 10:51, May 19, 2026

A caravan leaves the Ministry of Tourism in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia-China caravan tour kicked off on Monday to promote tourism potential in the Lancang-Mekong countries, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said.

Dubbed the "Mekong-Lancang River FAM-Trip Discovery," the caravan of nearly 20 vehicles departed the capital Phnom Penh and would cross into Laos through the border gate at Stung Treng province before arriving in southwest China's Yunnan Province at the end of May, he said during a ceremony to mark the start of the caravan tour.

"The caravan tour is to promote tourism attractions along the way as well as cultural and tourism exchanges within the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation framework," he said.

The minister added that the convoy was organized as part of the Cambodia-China Tourism Year campaign.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)