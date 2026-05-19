Chinese, African tourism operators seek new partnerships at Africa's Travel Indaba

Xinhua) 10:28, May 19, 2026

People visit the exhibition area of Africa's Travel Indaba 2026 in Durban, South Africa, May 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

DURBAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and African tourism operators sought new partnerships and business opportunities at the recently concluded Africa's Travel Indaba 2026 in Durban, as African destinations stepped up efforts to attract travelers from China's growing outbound tourism market.

The May 12-14 trade show, held in the South African coastal city of Durban, brought together exhibitors, airlines, tour operators and officials from across Africa, with discussions focusing on easier visa access, tailored travel products and deeper tourism cooperation with China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described tourism as both a vibrant expression of national identity and a key driver of economic growth for African countries.

He called on African countries to improve regional connectivity and facilitate intra-African travel while expanding into international markets such as China to better harness tourism's role in boosting the continent's economy.

The exhibition floor featured a wide range of tourism offerings, including Rovos Rail train, international airlines, hotel chains and destination management companies. Exhibitors showcased products and services spanning local ground operations, route planning and destination promotion, creating extensive opportunities for global buyers and tourism businesses.

Held under the theme "Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa's Tourism Economy," this year's Indaba attracted 1,225 exhibitors from 22 African countries and nearly 1,000 buyers from over 40 countries and regions.

At national pavilions, tourism enterprises from Namibia, Angola, Gabon, Mauritius and other African countries pitched their signature offerings, including desert adventures, rainforest ecotourism and island holidays.

Speaking to Xinhua, Mozambique's Minister of Economy Basilio Muhate said that the country regards tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification, noting that Mozambique boasts around 2,700 km of coastline and abundant tourism resources.

"China's outbound tourism market holds enormous potential, and we attach great importance to tourism cooperation with China," he said.

Muhate added that Mozambique has, in recent years, explored visa facilitation measures and digital tourism platforms to attract more Chinese visitors.

Gcobani Mancotywa, regional general manager for Asia, Australasia and the Middle East at South African Tourism, told Xinhua that China remains an important source market for South Africa's tourism sector.

He said South African Tourism has launched official accounts on major Chinese social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Weibo and Douyin to introduce the country's natural scenery and cultural diversity to Chinese travelers.

Mancotywa added that South African Tourism plans to further strengthen digital marketing efforts and deepen cooperation with airlines, leading tour operators and local travel agencies to develop more customized products for Chinese tourists.

In 2025, South Africa's Department of Home Affairs introduced visa facilitation measures, including the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme and an electronic travel authorization system, to streamline visa applications for Chinese visitors.

Data from South African Tourism shows that around 45,000 Chinese tourists visited South Africa in 2025, with the number expected to exceed 50,000 this year.

A total of 35 Chinese tourism industry representatives attended this year's event.

Liu Yina, founder and chief executive officer of WTA Travel, a South Africa-based travel company, said Africa's distinctive tourism resources, combining natural landscapes with rich cultural experiences, are attracting a growing number of Chinese travelers.

"Instead of simply checking off famous attractions, Chinese tourists are now seeking more immersive and unique experiences," Liu said, noting that birdwatching tours and safari camping trips are becoming increasingly popular among Chinese travelers.

Qiu Yan, product manager for the Africa Region of Youpai Travel, a Shanghai-based travel agency, said more Chinese tourists have in recent years begun to show interest in long-haul African travel, reflecting the strong growth potential of the market.

By attending the trade show, she hopes to learn more about emerging African tourism trends and products, such as culinary tourism and shark cage diving, to create more distinctive travel experiences for Chinese tourists, Qiu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)