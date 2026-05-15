Review of China-aided projects in Cape Verde on 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 11:10, May 15, 2026

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the National Auditorium of Cape Verde, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows the National Stadium, constructed with Chinese aid, on the outskirts of Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows the Palace of National Assembly of Cape Verde, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A woman walks past the maternity ward building of the Hospital Agostinho Neto in Praia, Cape Verde on May 12, 2026. China helped construct the hospital's maternity ward. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the Presidential Palace of Cape Verde in Praia, Cape Verde. The renovation and expansion project of the Presidential Palace of Cape Verde was carried out with Chinese aid. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Confucius Institute in the new campus of the University of Cape Verde, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker conducts maintenance work at the National Stadium, constructed with Chinese aid, on the outskirts of Praia, Cape Verde on May 11, 2026. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the Poilao Dam, constructed with Chinese aid, on Santiago Island, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the Palace of the Government, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows the new campus of the University of Cape Verde, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the National Library of Cape Verde, constructed with Chinese aid, in Praia, Cape Verde. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)