Libyan PM expresses willingness to enhance practical cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:37, May 15, 2026

TRIPOLI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said here on Wednesday that Libya highly values its strategic partnership with China and is willing to enhance practical cooperation across multiple fields.

Speaking at the Libya-China Strategic Partnership Dialogue in the Libyan capital, Dbeibah highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries and expressed optimism about their cooperative future.

He welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Libya, pledging to provide a safe and stable business environment for them.

Libya is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in energy, infrastructure, industry, and other fields to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Dbeibah said.

Echoing the sentiment, Chinese ambassador to Libya Ma Xuliang stated that China-Libya friendship has a long history, a solid political foundation for cooperation, and highly complementary economies with broad prospects.

Ma expressed China's willingness to work with Libya to create favorable conditions, steadily and orderly promote practical cooperation in various fields, continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and benefit the people of both countries.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)