China donates medical supplies to friendship hospital in DR Congo

Xinhua) 09:55, May 09, 2026

KINSHASA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday donated medicines and medical equipment to the Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as part of ongoing health cooperation between the two countries.

The handover ceremony was held at the Chinese Embassy in the DRC in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Han Xiaofei, economic counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the DRC, said China remains committed to deepening practical cooperation with the DRC in the health sector under the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith.

He said Chinese medical teams in the DRC have provided medical consultations, technical training and support for epidemic prevention efforts over the years, contributing to local healthcare services and reflecting what he described as the "deep friendship" between the two countries.

He said the supplies would help strengthen the hospital's treatment capacity and improve healthcare conditions for local residents.

Rose Mundala, director of healthcare facilities and partnerships at the DRC health ministry, thanked China for its long-standing support for the DRC's health sector and praised Chinese medical teams for their contribution to improving local healthcare services and strengthening public health capacity.

She said health cooperation between the DRC and China has a long history with tangible results, including through joint efforts to respond to outbreaks such as Ebola and mpox. The donation, she added, would further improve the hospital's treatment conditions and benefit more local patients.

Jose Lipekene Bosapopele, director of the Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital, and representatives of the 24th Chinese medical team to the DRC signed the handover documents during the ceremony.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)