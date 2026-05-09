Chinese poetry intrigues Kenyan youth as cultural ties blossom

Xinhua) 09:38, May 09, 2026

NAIROBI, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Kenya on Thursday hosted the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" classical Chinese poetry competition, where young participants showcased their enthusiasm for Chinese literature amid growing bilateral cultural ties.

Themed "Harmony Between Humanity and Nature," the half-day event featured poetry recitals, music, dance and scholarly debates, drawing government officials, faculty members, and students to the auditorium at the Confucius Institute of the University of Nairobi.

Elizabeth Muthoni, a literature student at the university with a minor in Chinese language, said that her love for Chinese poetry has deepened, given its ability to unite, inspire and connect humanity to nature.

"Chinese poetry is very philosophical; it calls us to do a lot of reflection on how we treat each other, not only ourselves. Mostly focusing on the communal aspect of the society," Muthoni said on the sidelines of the competition.

"Poetry is already acting as a bridge connecting our two cultures and in the future it will get stronger. Already, poetry has connected us, Kenya and China, and in future, it will be bigger and better," Muthoni said.

Lucy Makhundu, also a Chinese language minor at the University of Nairobi, interacted with classical poetry from the Asian country for some time, marveling at its ability to blend romance, environmentalism, rhythm and persuasion.

"The future of poetry between our two countries is great because we are going to learn from each other's cultures," Makhundu said, vowing to use poetry and build bridges of friendship between Kenyan and Chinese people.

Kenya has taken major steps to popularize Chinese poetry, embedding it in Mandarin teaching at both junior and high schools, according to George Okeyo, managing director of Kenya Literature Bureau, a state-funded publishing agency.

Okeyo disclosed that plans are in the pipeline to translate Chinese poems into simpler language for easier grasp by young learners, as teaching of Mandarin at the basic and higher institutions of learning gains traction.

Stacy Atieno, a Chinese language minor at the same university, said that Chinese poetry is very detailed, rhythmic and philosophical, with a unique capacity to talk about people, mountains, water, cultures and societal aspirations.

"I love the sentimental nature of Chinese poetry. It is like a river flowing and it moves like waves. There is a little bit of dancing in it. It is fun and has helped us understand Chinese culture better," Atieno added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)