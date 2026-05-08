In pics: Zero-tariff policy boosts China-Africa modernization drive

Xinhua) 16:59, May 08, 2026

This photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows a freight train at Nairobi Terminus Station of the China built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Nelson Asienwa/Xinhua)

NAIROBI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China on May 1 began implementing an expanded zero-tariff treatment on imports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, a landmark move seen as promoting openness and cooperation for the Global South amid rising protectionism and fragmentation in the global economy.

Workers operate on the apron at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Guopeng)

Workers operate on the apron at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Guopeng)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows containers at an industrial hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows a container truck running on a highway in Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 1, 2026, shows workers inspecting a container truck in Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

A cargo ship berths at Durban Port in Durban, South Africa, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Mbuthi Msweli/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows containers at Durban Port in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Mbuthi Msweli/Xinhua)

A crane lifts and moves containers at Durban Port in Durban, South Africa, on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Mbuthi Msweli/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows containers at an industrial hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows containers at the Port of Maputo in Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a transport vessel at the Port of Maputo in Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows containers at the Port of Maputo in Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a scene at Durban Port in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Mbuthi Msweli/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows containers at Durban Port in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Mbuthi Msweli/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)