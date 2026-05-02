China's zero-tariff policy to fuel Zimbabwe's rural industrialization: trade agency

Xinhua) 10:26, May 02, 2026

HARARE, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff policy is set to promote rural industrialization and job creation in Zimbabwe by boosting horticultural exports from smallholder farmers, the country's trade promotion agency ZimTrade said Friday.

In its April newsletter released Friday, ZimTrade said that the zero-tariff policy marks a historic shift in regional commerce and is a strategic initiative that will dismantle traditional trade barriers to boost China-Africa trade.

Effective May 1, 2026, China has granted zero-tariff treatment to products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, including Zimbabwe.

ZimTrade noted that Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe's horticulture hub, is poised to benefit immensely from the policy. The province recently hosted the Zimbabwe-China Horticulture Buyers Engagement in its capital, Mutare.

"The Manicaland province stands to benefit immensely from this new development," ZimTrade said. "This development serves as a powerful catalyst for rural industrialization and job creation."

The agency emphasized that the policy will ensure premium Zimbabwean products, such as citrus, macadamia nuts, and avocados, reach Chinese consumers with unprecedented ease and cost-effectiveness, providing the country with a sustainable and competitive edge.

With Chinese demand currently outstripping Zimbabwean supply, ZimTrade called for increased investment in modern agricultural value chains to integrate more smallholder farmers. It added that heightened trade will facilitate technology and knowledge transfer as Chinese buyers collaborate with local growers to meet stringent international phytosanitary standards.

ZimTrade further noted that the policy provides long-term stability for a sector previously hindered by high market entry costs. This framework is particularly crucial for perennial crops such as citrus and macadamia, which require significant capital and time before reaching harvest.

The zero-tariff treatment serves as a blueprint for shared prosperity and economic resilience, the agency added, as it directly links Zimbabwean farmers to the world's most dynamic economy.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)