Commentary: China is Africa's most willing, trusted partner in sharing opportunities

Xinhua) 17:05, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's expanded zero-tariff policy for African countries serves as concrete evidence that China pursues a more balanced economic and trade relationship with Africa, and is Africa's most willing and trusted partner in sharing opportunities.

Starting May 1, China will implement its zero-tariff policy for all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Previously, the country granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines, effective from Dec. 1, 2024, for 33 least developed countries in Africa.

The new zero-tariff policy for Africa underscores China's commitment to expanding high-standard opening up and building a fair and inclusive global trading system.

As the world is plagued by rising protectionism and a zero-sum logic, China is opening its door wider to share its growth opportunities with Africa with no political strings attached, respecting African countries' choices in their own development paths.

The expanded measure makes China the first major economy to provide unilateral zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with diplomatic ties. It manifests that a genuine partnership is much needed to create opportunities for common development, while obsession with beggar-thy-neighbor practices and the pursuit of self-interest benefit none.

What's unfolding here is a win-win story, as the policy creates conditions for expanding African exports to China, while at the same time enriching the supply in the Chinese market and offering consumers more diverse choices.

More distinctive and high-quality African products such as coffee, nuts and farm produce will be available to Chinese consumers, as the country is embracing the world with greater openness of its super-large market.

China's zero-tariff policy is paving the way for Africa's industrialization. The continent has been facing a persistent challenge: abundant resources and ample labor but few industries. For a long time, many African nations have been confined to exporting raw materials, trapped at the bottom of the global value chains.

By attracting more industrial investment into Africa, the zero-tariff policy will help boost Africa's integration into the global value chains. Local economies now have greater opportunities to shift from raw material dependence for export earnings to higher added-value from processing, packaging and branding as well as manufacturing.

There have already been fruitful outcomes in China-Africa industrial cooperation that promotes local economic development. The zero-tariff approach will further encourage Chinese investment in infrastructure, technology transfer and industrial parks in Africa, while fostering deeper and mutually beneficial industrial collaboration, thus addressing the region's need for economic restructuring, industrial upgrading, and supply chain transformation.

China-Africa traditional friendship has been forged through shared struggles against colonialism and is now being cemented by the pursuit of common development. Over the years, platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo have played a great role in deepening cooperation between China and African countries.

As China and African countries are jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, zero tariffs will serve as a new catalyst to further boost Africa's economic growth, thus injecting new momentum to the development of the vast continent and deepening solidarity across the Global South.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)