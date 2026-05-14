China's zero-tariff policy to spur Africa's industrialization: Zambia industry chief

Xinhua) 09:59, May 14, 2026

Mohammed Umar, president of the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, speaks to Xinhua in an interview in Lusaka, Zambia, May 12, 2026. China's zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries will provide an opportunity to spur industrial growth and increase investment in the continent's manufacturing sector, Umar said. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

LUSAKA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries will provide an opportunity to spur industrial growth and increase investment in the continent's manufacturing sector, a Zambian industry chief has said.

"This is a welcome move. We appreciate the Chinese government for setting this policy direction to support Africa's industrial growth. Africa can now be more competitive in exporting more products to China," Mohammed Umar, president of the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He said the policy, which took effect on May 1, provides an additional incentive for manufacturers to expand production capacity to tap into the vast Chinese market.

According to Umar, the initiative is also expected to attract investors, including those from outside the continent, to Africa's manufacturing sector so they can benefit from exporting products to China under the zero-tariff arrangement.

He expressed optimism that the policy would help accelerate industrialization across Africa.

Umar added that the directive is expected to deepen trade and investment ties between China and African countries, while boosting exports of non-traditional products such as agricultural produce to the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Umar called for stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector in China and Africa to ensure the continent fully benefits from the initiative.

According to Umar, closer cooperation between China, African governments, and private sector players would help exporters better understand Chinese quality control regulations and market standards so they can meet the required specifications.

Umar also commended the cordial relations between China and African countries such as Zambia, saying the ties have helped most of the African countries secure Chinese investment in infrastructure, mining, and manufacturing.

"The zero-tariff decision would further strengthen existing ties," he added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)