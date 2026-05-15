Xi's special envoy attends Ugandan president's inauguration

Xinhua) 09:45, May 15, 2026

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Losang Jamcan, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, at State House Entebbe in Uganda, May 14, 2026. At the invitation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Losang Jamcan on Tuesday attended Museveni's inauguration in Kampala, the Ugandan capital. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

KAMPALA, May 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Losang Jamcan on Tuesday attended Museveni's inauguration in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

Museveni met with Losang Jamcan, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, at the State House on Thursday.

Losang Jamcan conveyed Xi's congratulations and best wishes to Museveni, saying that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state in recent years, the China-Uganda comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has maintained high-level development.

China is willing to work with Uganda to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen all-round cooperation across various fields, and make greater contributions to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, he said.

For his part, Museveni asked Losang Jamcan to convey his greetings to Xi, thanked the Chinese president for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony, and highly praised China's development path and Uganda-China relations.

Museveni said Uganda is willing to work with China to firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, advance practical cooperation in various fields, and continuously deliver benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)