Feature: Chinese-built drainage project transforms Cote d'Ivoire's flood-prone commune

Xinhua) 21:44, May 15, 2026

ABIDJAN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- After a heavy rainfall in early May, streets in the Abobo commune in northern Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire, quickly returned to normal traffic conditions.

In the newly built drainage channels, rainwater quickly flowed away without causing widespread flooding on the roads. Along both sides of the drainage works, freshly paved roads remained clean and easily accessible.

Children frolicked on a football pitch while residents chit-chatted among the greenery of public spaces. However, just a few years ago, the area was known as a neighborhood prone to seasonal flooding.

"When the project started, this area was constantly flooded during the rainy season," Onezy Sahi, a 23-year-old local student, told Xinhua. "But since the works were completed, we can clearly see that flooding has decreased. The neighborhood is now well arranged, and it has greatly benefited the people of Abobo."

He added that, in addition to the new sporting venues, public toilets, green spaces and other facilities have also been installed. "It is beautiful to see, and people come here a lot for recreation," he said.

Abidjan has a tropical rainforest climate, with a major rainy season from April to mid-July and a minor rainy season from September to November.

During periods of heavy rainfall, the city's drainage system comes under enormous pressure. With a population of more than 1.5 million, Abobo had long suffered from urban flooding due to inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Residents recalled that heavy rains quickly inundated some low-lying areas, making roads impassable and leaving homes flooded. After the storms, mud and garbage piled up in the streets, creating inconvenience and safety risks for residents.

The transformation began with an urban drainage project undertaken by a Chinese company.

The Abobo stormwater drainage and road construction project, carried out by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), involved the construction of a 7.7-km urban drainage system, including open canals and culverts, asphalt paving of roads along the drainage channels, and public facilities, such as basketball and football fields, public toilets, leisure areas for residents and streetlights.

According to Chinese project manager Zhang Lidong, the first phase of the project focused on the construction of the drainage system, while the second phase involved upgrading all roads along the drainage channels and providing supporting public facilities for residents.

"Before the arrival of the rainy season in May in Abidjan, the seven completed drainage sections had already demonstrated their ability to withstand urban flooding and meet water discharge requirements," he said.

Zhang added that due to the successful implementation of the Abobo project, the project owner later entrusted PowerChina with another urban drainage project in the Cocody commune of Abidjan, which, with a total length of about 11 km, is currently about 35 percent complete.

Along the drainage channels, areas once overgrown with weeds and littered with garbage have now been transformed into clean and pleasant public spaces. Ziepe Soro, who has operated a welding workshop nearby for the past two years, said the project has greatly improved the local environment.

"Here in Abobo, the rain used to cause a lot of damage," he said. "But with the drainage canals and the project they carried out, things have greatly improved."

He added that the improved environment has also made it easier for customers to access his workshop. "Now I can support my family and take care of our daily needs," he said.

Bienvenu Yovo, a translator who has worked on the project since 2021, also witnessed the transformation in Abobo.

"Today, even during the rainy season, you can clearly see that there is no longer stagnant water nearby and houses are no longer flooded as before," he said.

According to Yovo, the project has not only improved the environment but also created job opportunities for local residents.

"Throughout the project, many people were able to work and support their families and household expenses. We can say that this project has truly had a positive impact on the people of Abobo," he said.

Despite the onset of this year's major rainy season, Abobo residents no longer fret about impassable streets or severe flooding, as the 7.7-km drainage canal is quietly transforming the community and their daily lives.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)