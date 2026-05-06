Shanghai sees robust inbound tourism growth

Xinhua) 11:01, May 06, 2026

A foreign tourist tries hair ornaments at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Foreign tourists pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A foreign tourist wearing traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Foreign tourists shop at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Foreign tourists visit a trendy and collectible toy store in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)