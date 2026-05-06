Shanghai sees robust inbound tourism growth
A foreign tourist tries hair ornaments at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Foreign tourists pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A foreign tourist wearing traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Foreign tourists shop at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Foreign tourists visit a trendy and collectible toy store in Shanghai, east China, May 5, 2026. Shanghai has seen robust inbound tourism growth, driven by China's continuously improved entry facilitation policies and enhanced tourism services. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exploring Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port's phase IV automated terminal
- "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" event held in London
- China's Shanghai to host 83rd session of ESCAP
- Feature: Shanghai wetland sees return of migratory birds after years of restoration efforts
- Shanghai's first Yangtze-crossing rail transit line completes track laying, boosting delta integration
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.