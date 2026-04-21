Shanghai's first Yangtze-crossing rail transit line completes track laying, boosting delta integration

Xinhua) 14:55, April 21, 2026

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Metro Line 22, the city's first rail transit project to cross the Yangtze River, saw full completion of its track laying process on Tuesday, marking a new step forward in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Once completed, the line, also known as the Chongming Line, will shorten the distance between Chongming Island and downtown Shanghai, further enhance regional transportation convenience, and inject new momentum into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Chongming Island is China's third-largest island and was formed by sediment deposited by the Yangtze River.

Running from Jinji Road Station in Shanghai's Pudong New Area to Yu'an Station on Chongming Island, Line 22 stretches over 42 kilometers at a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The line crosses the Yangtze River twice via Changxing Island and features eight stations in total.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)