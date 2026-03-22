Shanghai Disneyland celebrates 10th anniversary of opening
A float is seen during a parade at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A float is seen during a parade at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A poster themed on 10th anniversary is seen at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People enjoy night performances at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A firework show is seen at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
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