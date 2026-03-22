Shanghai Disneyland celebrates 10th anniversary of opening

Xinhua) 10:01, March 22, 2026

A float is seen during a parade at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A float is seen during a parade at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A poster themed on 10th anniversary is seen at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People enjoy night performances at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A firework show is seen at the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, east China, March 20, 2026. A series of celebrations designed for the 10th anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland started here on Friday. The Shanghai Disneyland opened here on June 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)