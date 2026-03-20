China's second homegrown large cruise ship undocked in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:05, March 20, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's second domestically built large cruise ship was undocked in Shanghai on Friday, moving a step closer to trial voyages and final delivery as the country expands its push into the cruise tourism market.

The vessel, Adora Flora City, was slowly pulled and guided out of the construction dock by powerful tugboats at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). It will fully enter the wharf commissioning stage, said the shipbuilder.

The ship will speed up interior installations and systems commissioning, according to Adora Cruises, operator of the cruise liner. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of this year and will launch international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)