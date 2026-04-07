Roadside shops showcase Shanghai's vibrant street life
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photos
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