Roadside shops showcase Shanghai's vibrant street life

Xinhua) 08:34, April 07, 2026

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a shop on a street in Shanghai, east China. On the streets of Shanghai, numerous small roadside shops showcase the city's vibrant street life. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)