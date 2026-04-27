We Are China

"Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" event held in London

Xinhua) 09:00, April 27, 2026

People enjoy Kunqu Opera during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People watch a traditional Chinese tea art performance during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A visitor views photos exhibited during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman interacts with a Kunqu Opera performer during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People enjoy Kunqu Opera during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People enjoy Kunqu Opera during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A visitor views photos exhibited during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A visitor looks at a Chinese folding fan during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman performs a traditional Chinese tea ceremony during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A visitor is pictured during a Shanghai city promotion event in London, Britain, on April 24, 2026.

An event titled "Amazing Shanghai City Tea Salon" was held at the British Library in London on Friday to promote the image of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)