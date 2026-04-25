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China's Shanghai to host 83rd session of ESCAP
(Xinhua) 15:02, April 25, 2026
BANGKOK, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai will host the 83rd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in April 2027, according to the 82nd session of the ESCAP held in Bangkok.
The 83rd session will run from April 26 to 30, 2027.
The choice of Shanghai, where ESCAP was originally headquartered, marks a full-circle moment as the UN regional commission enters its 80th anniversary year in 2027.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
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