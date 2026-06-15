Foreign ministers of China, Mongolia issue joint press communique on ties, cooperation

(Xinhua) 08:13, June 15, 2026

ULAN BATOR, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A joint press communique was issued on Sunday following talks between Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighting the synergy of development strategies and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the three-day visit that began on Saturday, both sides reaffirmed their mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and chosen development paths, as well as their commitment to non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Both sides reaffirmed that they will not join any military or political alliance directed against the other, will not conclude treaties with any third country that undermine the sovereignty and security of the other, and will not allow any third country to use their territory to harm the sovereignty and security of the other.

Mongolia reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China principle, its opposition to "Taiwan independence," and its support for China's peaceful reunification. Mongolia also reaffirmed that matters related to Xizang, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs.

The two sides agreed to strengthen alignment of their development strategies, advance projects under the frameworks of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Mongolia's Steppe Road Program, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, and further enhance the scale, quality, and level of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Both countries agreed to maintain regular communication on international and regional affairs. Mongolia reiterated its support for building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

China highly appreciated Mongolia's role in hosting the Ulan Bator Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security.

The two sides agreed to oppose and condemn all forms of fascism and militarism, jointly safeguard world peace and security, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Both sides spoke highly of the achievements of trilateral cooperation among China, Mongolia, and Russia, expressing their firm belief that the implementation of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor plan plays an important role in promoting regional prosperity and stability.

The two sides also emphasized that the growing political and economic influence of multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), APEC, and BRICS has contributed significantly to advancing regional cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)