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Chinese FM to visit Mongolia
(Xinhua) 17:05, June 11, 2026
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Mongolia from June 13 to 15, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay the visit at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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