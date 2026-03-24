Senior CPC official meets Mongolian People's Party delegation

Xinhua) 15:02, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Nyam-Osor Uchral, chairman of the Mongolian People's Party and chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, noted that the two heads of state had in-depth communication on the overall and strategic issues of China-Mongolia relations last September, pointing out the direction for the further development of bilateral relations.

Cai called on the two sides to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, take the building of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future as a guide, enhance exchanges and mutual learning among ruling parties, deepen cooperation in areas such as jointly building the Belt and Road, promote people-to-people bonds, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and push the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Uchral said developing friendly relations with China is a top priority in Mongolia's foreign policy, adding that Mongolia adheres to the one-China principle and supports the major global initiatives proposed by China.

The Mongolian People's Party is willing to enhance exchanges and mutual learning with the CPC, and promote practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries, Uchral added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)