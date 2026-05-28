Trees planted in China-Mongolia Friendship Park in Mongolia's capital

Xinhua) 13:24, May 28, 2026

ULAN BATOR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A tree-planting event was held on Wednesday at the China-Mongolia Friendship Park in the Ulan Bator National Park, demonstrating the two countries' commitment to promoting green cooperation and strengthening bilateral friendship through concrete actions.

Representatives from various sectors of both countries attended the event, including Shen Minjuan, Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, Dorjzovd Enkhtuya, member of the Mongolian parliament and vice chairman of the China-Mongolia Friendship Association, and Sangajav Bayartsogt, general secretary of Mongolia's Democratic Party.

During the event, the participants planted trees together by shoveling soil and watering saplings, while also engaging in friendly discussions on further deepening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

In her remarks, Shen noted that the event serves not only as an important initiative to support the development of the friendship park and Mongolia's national campaign to plant at least 1 billion trees, but also as a concrete step toward implementing the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries on enhancing cooperation in combating desertification.

The China-Mongolia Friendship Park, inaugurated in September 2025 within the Ulan Bator National Park, features symbolic sculptures of China's national treasure, the giant panda, and Mongolia's national treasure, the Gobi bear, also known as the Mazaalai.

The park aims to promote the traditional friendship between the two countries, strengthen ecological and environmental cooperation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)