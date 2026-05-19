China, Mongolia to hold joint army training

Xinhua) 10:36, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia will carry out joint army training "Steppe Partner 2026" in north China's Inner Mongolia from late May to early June, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Monday.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a regular press conference that the training will focus on joint strikes against illegal armed groups.

This joint training will be the second of its kind, with the goal of continuously deepening friendship and mutual trust, enhancing practical cooperation, and strengthening both sides' capabilities to jointly uphold regional peace and stability, according to Jiang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)