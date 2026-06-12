Clued-in | EU's 'de-risking' from China: A slippery slope toward 'de-cooperation'

By Niu Ruifei (People's Daily Online) 14:32, June 12, 2026

Recent moves by the European Union (EU) to introduce new restrictive measures through its Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) and a draft revision to its Cybersecurity Act (CSA) have once again highlighted the protectionist tendencies embedded in its economic and trade policies toward China.

In recent years, the EU has frequently promoted its "de-risking" approach toward China, insisting that it is not pursuing "decoupling" but merely seeking to reduce perceived strategic dependencies.

However, a closer look at policy implementation suggests that the concept is increasingly being stretched beyond its original meaning and turned into a policy tool.

Issues that should be addressed on the basis of technical standards, commercial rules, and fair competition are being politicized; established patterns of industrial specialization and supply chain cooperation are increasingly portrayed as sources of risk; and Chinese companies that have built their competitiveness through superior efficiency, technological strength, and cost competitiveness are, in some cases, labeled as "security threats" or evidence of "excessive dependence."

When detached from facts and market realities, "de-risking" can easily slip into "de-cooperation," "de-competition," and even a form of disguised "decoupling."

More concerning is that the EU's "de-risking" agenda is no longer confined to policy rhetoric; it is increasingly taking shape as a systematic institutional arrangement.

In recent years, the EU has rolled out a series of policy instruments, including the Economic Security Strategy, Critical Raw Materials Act, Net-Zero Industry Act, Foreign Subsidies Regulation, and the International Procurement Instrument, while strengthening mechanisms for supply chain scrutiny, foreign investment screening, export controls, and restrictions on public procurement.

The IAA and the proposed amendments to the CSA are the latest manifestations of this broader policy trend.

A common thread running through these measures is the incorporation of traditional economic issues into a framework of national security and strategic competition, subjecting ordinary business cooperation to generalized security scrutiny and undermining the openness and predictability that have long underpinned Europe's attractiveness to global investors.

Cybersecurity should be grounded in objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory technical assessments. Every country has a legitimate right to safeguard its cybersecurity and the security of its critical infrastructure, but security reviews should not be used as a political tool to exclude companies from specific countries.

According to China's statements at World Trade Organization (WTO) meetings, the EU's draft amendments to the CSA identify "countries posing cybersecurity concerns" on the basis of "non-technical risks" in the name of cybersecurity, and allow regulators to designate relevant companies as "high-risk suppliers" and exclude them from EU markets through a one-size-fits-all approach.

Such broad, discriminatory exclusion measures do little to enhance cybersecurity; rather, they erect market barriers under the guise of security, with far-reaching negative effects on trade.

The IAA also reflects a protectionist tilt in EU industrial policy. While promoting the green transition and enhancing industrial competitiveness are legitimate objectives, tying environmental goals to localization requirements, restrictions on foreign investment, and exclusive subsidies risks turning climate and industrial policies into trade barriers and open competition into market exclusion.

China has pointed out that the EU's IAA imposes unreasonable restrictions on foreign investment in four emerging strategic sectors, namely batteries, electric vehicles, photovoltaics, and critical raw materials, by requiring technology transfers and imposing ownership caps, local content requirements, and local workforce requirements on certain foreign investors.

These measures run counter to fundamental market-economy principles, such as commercial autonomy and fair competition. They also create investment barriers and constitute institutional discrimination, placing them fundamentally at odds with WTO rules, including the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS).

Analyses by international legal service providers suggest that certain provisions of the IAA may raise issues under the EU's obligations under the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement (GPA).

Some industry groups have also expressed concern that an excessive emphasis on localization and security-related requirements could increase production costs, weaken competitiveness, and heighten the risk of fragmentation in global industrial and supply chains.

These concerns further illustrate that the EU's moves not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises but may also erode multilateral trade rules and the long-term health of European industries.

Cloaked in the rhetoric of "security," "resilience," "green transition," and "autonomy," the EU's latest moves politicize trade and economic relations, treat industrial competition as a security issue, and cast normal business cooperation as a risk. In essence, they represent a classic form of trade protectionism.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)