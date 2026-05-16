China says EU's probe into Chinese company constitutes unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction

Xinhua) 09:10, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese security check company Nuctech constitutes unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice on Friday.

Citing the rules on countering foreign states' unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction measures, the ministry said that no organization or individual may comply with or aid the EU's unlawful extraterritorial jurisdictional measure.

The ministry spokesperson added that this move aims to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons and other organizations.

The spokesperson pointed out that the EU has arbitrarily sought excessive and unnecessary domestic information from Chinese entities during the probe, which runs counter to international law and basic norms of international relations.

The bloc's Foreign Subsidies Regulation is a unilateral tool. Since taking effect, the EU has repeatedly invoked it to carry out targeted and discriminatory probes against Chinese companies, the spokesperson said, describing such actions as typical protectionism under the pretext of fair competition.

China will never accept the arbitrary imposition of "long-arm jurisdiction" by foreign countries and regions on Chinese citizens and enterprises, the spokesperson noted.

"We urge the EU side to immediately rectify its erroneous moves. Should it insist on crossing the line, China will take firm countermeasures in accordance with the law," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)