Nearly 60 pct of Canadians support joining EU: poll

Xinhua) 09:14, April 14, 2026

OTTAWA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Nearly three in five Canadians support Canada becoming a full member of the European Union (EU), a new The Globe and Mail/Nanos poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research for the national newspaper, showed that around 57 percent of respondents either support or somewhat support Canada's accession to the EU. In contrast, about 32 percent expressed opposition or somewhat opposition.

"Canadians are re-examining their place in the world," said pollster Nik Nanos. He said that while Canadians still value free trade with the United States, they want to have closer relations with the EU. "In an ideal world, they'd have both," Nanos added.

The survey also highlighted that 84 percent of Canadians believe strengthening economic ties is the most viable path forward for Canada-EU relations.

"When the United States is experiencing such political turmoil and its President is threatening Canadian sovereignty, European countries that are long-standing partners look a lot more appealing," Roland Paris, a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, was quoted as saying.

The poll results reflected "a snapshot of public sentiment," said Paris.

U.S. President Donald Trump's occasional threats to use "economic force" against Canada have unsettled its northern neighbor, particularly as the future of the North American free-trade agreement remains under negotiation.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)