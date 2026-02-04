Europe takes pragmatic turn toward China

10:35, February 04, 2026 By Maya Majueran ( China Daily

SONG CHEN/CHINA DAILY

European leaders visiting Beijing in quick succession signal a renewed emphasis on engagement, dialogue and practical cooperation between Europe and China. The flurry of high-level exchanges reflects a growing determination on both sides to manage differences through diplomacy and to anchor relations in shared economic and institutional interests. For Europe, engagement with China is part of a broader goal to diversify partnerships, preserve decision-making independence and avoid being drawn into rigid, zero-sum geopolitical alignments.

From Beijing's perspective, deeper engagement with European capitals reinforces its commitment to multilateralism at a moment when global governance frameworks are under strain. China's outreach underscores its interest in sustaining open trade, supporting international institutions, and working with Europe on transnational challenges ranging from climate change and green finance to industrial standards and supply-chain resilience.

Efforts to stabilize Europe-China relations through dialogue, pragmatic cooperation and respect for mutual interests are a welcome development for the global community. In an era marked by fragmentation and uncertainty, renewed engagement signals continuity and the enduring value of multilateral cooperation in shaping a more balanced and resilient international order.

For decades, the transatlantic alliance has served as the cornerstone of global politics. Today, however, amid conflicts in Europe, economic stagnation and growing questions over long-term strategic dependencies, European capitals are undertaking a necessary recalibration. This does not abandon old allies, but recognizes that a singular geopolitical axis can't navigate the complexities of the 21st century.

The adjustment is driven by pragmatism. Europe's economic interests, technological future and global influence increasingly intersect with a wider set of partners across Eurasia and the Global South. Managing these relationships requires flexibility, sustained dialogue and a willingness to operate beyond traditional alliance frameworks, particularly as global power becomes more diffused and less predictable.

Central to this outreach is a growing convergence around multipolarity. Far from a diplomatic buzzword, multipolarity reflects a structural shift in the distribution of global power. It envisions a world in which influence is more widely shared, no single actor monopolizes rule-setting, and the right to development and prosperity is not predetermined by historical circumstance or military dominance.

Viewed through this lens, Europe-China engagement takes on broader significance. For European capitals, cooperation with China complements the pursuit of strategic autonomy by expanding diplomatic options, diversifying economic partnerships, and reinforcing the principle that global governance should be shaped through dialogue rather than bloc politics. For China, deeper engagement with Europe supports its long-standing emphasis on multilateralism, institutional reform, and inclusive development, particularly as existing global mechanisms face mounting strain.

This cooperation is less about alignment against others than about constructing a more balanced international order that accommodates multiple centers of influence and encourages shared responsibility for global stability, growth, and development.

The appeal for Europe is clear. In a multipolar system, a united European Union can aspire to function as an important "pole" in its own right — an independent actor capable of shaping outcomes rather than merely reacting to them. Achieving this vision depends on Europe's ability to translate its economic weight, regulatory influence, and diplomatic reach into genuine strategic agency, enabling it to engage major partners, including China, on the basis of mutual interest and equality rather than dependency.

For several years, Beijing has woven references to a "community with a shared future for humanity" and a multipolar world order into its foreign policy narrative. While these concepts have met skepticism in parts of the West, elsewhere they are seen as attempts to interpret an evolving global landscape in which the post-Cold War unipolar moment has faded and there is little appetite for rigid great-power rivalry.

China's argument that development and opportunity should be more broadly shared has gained traction beyond the Global South, including in European countries increasingly conscious of global imbalances and eager to secure stable, diversified economic and diplomatic partnerships.

This framework is based on the principle of "win-win" cooperation and rests on the assumption that collaboration on shared challenges from the green transition to digital governance can generate mutual benefits and contribute to greater stability. The stated objective is not unilateral gain, but outcomes that support innovation, resilience, and broader systemic balance.

The approach is reflected in practical initiatives, from joint ventures in renewable energy to coordinated infrastructure investments in third markets. It represents a conscious effort to demonstrate that major countries need not be rivals in a finite race, but can act as partners in addressing shared, long-term challenges.

The premise is that global development need not be a zero-sum process, and that there is sufficient space for multiple countries to advance simultaneously. Prosperity is not seen as a finite resource, but as something that can be expanded through interconnected growth and respect for diverse development paths.

The international system is no longer binary, but increasingly characterized by multiple centers of influence, including the United States, China, the EU, India, Russia, major Middle Eastern powers, Brazil, and an increasingly assertive African Union. In this more diffused environment, middle and smaller powers have greater scope for agency, even as diplomacy becomes more complex.

The high-level exchanges between Europe and China are therefore more than photo opportunities. They represent practical steps toward navigating this new global reality. They reflect a belief that engagement, despite its frustrations, remains preferable to containment or confrontation and an acknowledgment that the future international order will be shaped not by the design of any single nation, but through the complex, often messy interactions of many. The call for a multipolar, more equitable world is no longer a niche proposition; it is increasingly becoming a defining feature of contemporary global politics.

The author is the founding director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, a pioneering organization dedicated to research, dialogue, and engagement on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)