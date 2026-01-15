Louvre raises ticket prices for most non-EU visitors

Ecns.cn) 14:21, January 15, 2026

Visitors tour the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 14, 2026. The museum raised admission fees for visitors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) from 22 euros to 32 euros, an increase of 45 percent. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

