Louvre raises ticket prices for most non-EU visitors
Visitors tour the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 14, 2026. The museum raised admission fees for visitors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) from 22 euros to 32 euros, an increase of 45 percent. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
