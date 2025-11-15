China hopes EU provide fair, predictable environment for Chinese businesses: FM

November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said it is hoped that the EU will provide a fair and predictable environment for Chinese businesses to invest and operate in Europe.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to the Report on the Development of Chinese Enterprises in the EU 2025/2026 released by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU, which shows that the overall rating of the EU business environment among Chinese companies declined for the sixth consecutive year, with "uncertainty" cited as the biggest obstruction against Chinese businesses' operations in the EU.

"We take note of the report, and also note that Chinese businesses are concerned about the continued pressure on their operations in Europe," Lin told a regular press conference.

In recent years, the EU has been advocating economic competition with China and promoting "de-risking" from China, and has rolled out a number of protectionist measures under the pretext of upholding "economic security" and "fair competition," Lin said.

He stressed that the EU set restrictions on semiconductor, 5G and electric vehicles -- areas where China and the EU could have engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation -- and has taken discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese businesses, which disrupted the sound and steady operation of the global industrial and supply chains.

These moves did no good to improving the EU's industrial competitiveness, sent a negative message of retrogression in its market openness, and affected Chinese businesses' confidence in investing in the EU, which will harm the EU's own interests in the end, the spokesperson said.

Over the years, Chinese businesses have continued to explore the EU market and actively taken up corporate responsibilities, making positive contribution to the EU's economic growth, green transition, employment and people's well-being.

Lin said that the recommendations of China's top leadership for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan have drawn a blueprint for China's economic development in the next five years. China's continued modernization drive and greater high-standard opening up will bring more opportunities for China-EU cooperation, he added.

Amid the complex and volatile international situation, sluggish world economic growth and rising trade protectionism, it is all the more important that China and the EU engage in dialogue and cooperation, uphold free trade and fair competition, and resolve differences and frictions properly through dialogue and consultation.

"We hope the EU will honor its commitment on market openness and uphold the principle of fair competition, listen to and earnestly address the reasonable suggestions and legitimate appeals of Chinese businesses, and provide a fair and predictable environment for Chinese businesses to invest and operate in the EU," Lin said.

The spokesperson also welcomed the EU to grasp the important opportunities arising from China's implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan to increase trade and investment and achieve common development.

