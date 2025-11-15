Politicians, scholars call for China-EU dialogues, practical cooperation

Xinhua) 13:39, November 15, 2025

Cai Run, head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, speaks at the 13th Europe-China Forum in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Around 500 politicians, business representatives and scholars attended a forum in Brussels on Thursday, both online and in person, to discuss China-European Union (EU) relations and called for greater mutual understanding and deeper practical cooperation to tackle global challenges.

Titled "Strengthening Cooperation: EU-China Relations as a Source of Stability and Certainty," the 13th Europe-China Forum featured keynote speeches, thematic seminars, and interactive Q&A sessions.

Cai Run, head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, said in his remarks that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, which coincides with the 80th year of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations, giving the relationship greater strategic and global significance.

"At present, the main task for both sides is to work faster to deliver on the important consensus reached between the leaders and outcomes of their meetings, seize opportunities, properly handle differences and frictions, and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations," Cai said.

Belgian Ambassador to China Bruno Angelet, speaking via video link, urged both sides to reduce misunderstandings and build mutual trust. He said China and the EU were complementary in sustainable development, noting their cooperation under the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Participants from the European side called for deepening cooperation in green transition and artificial intelligence, saying the two partners share many common interests in addressing global challenges.

Former director-general of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy said in a video address that maintaining global stability should be a key focus for both sides, given the current economic and geopolitical context.

Jos Delbeke, EIB Chair on Climate Policy and International Carbon Markets at the European University Institute, said future technologies would be green technologies, and that the prospects for EU-China cooperation in this field are highly promising.

The forum was jointly organized by the European think tank "Friends of Europe," the Chinese Mission to the EU, and the China Public Diplomacy Association. Representatives from political, business, and academic circles in both Europe and China participated in the event.

