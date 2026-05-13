EU proposes rules to simplify Europe-wide travel booking, train travel

Xinhua) 20:12, May 13, 2026

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed new rules aimed at making travel across Europe easier to plan and book, especially for rail journeys involving multiple operators and cross-border routes.

The package includes three proposals designed to simplify regional, long-distance and cross-border travel booking, while strengthening passenger protection throughout rail journeys.

According to the Commission, passengers in the European Union currently face difficulties in comparing travel options, identifying more sustainable choices and booking journeys that combine services from different transport operators.

These challenges are particularly evident in rail travel, where fragmented booking systems and the strong market position of certain rail companies have made multi-leg journeys involving different operators more complex.

Under the proposed measures, passengers would be able to find, compare and purchase services offered by different rail operators as one single ticket through one transaction on a ticketing platform of their choice. The platform could be either an independent ticketing service or a rail operator's own service.

Passengers holding a single ticket for multi-operator rail journeys would also benefit from full passenger rights protection if they miss a connection, including assistance, rerouting, reimbursement and compensation.

The Commission said the proposals would also introduce new obligations for ticketing platforms and transport operators to ensure fair access to ticket sales and the neutral presentation of travel options.

Raffaele Fitto, executive vice-president of the European Commission for cohesion and reforms, said the package marks a shift "from building networks to serving passengers."

"Rail connectivity is not just a transport issue - it is a cohesion issue and a Single Market issue," Fitto said, adding that reducing fragmentation and making borders less visible would help strengthen the internal market and ensure that people living in border regions or rural areas are not disadvantaged.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism, said the proposals would make travel across all 27 EU members "simpler, smarter and more passenger friendly."

With digital tools and integrated mobility services, Europeans would be able to plan, compare and purchase cross-border multimodal journeys more easily, while benefiting from stronger rail passenger rights, greater transparency and better protection, he said.

The proposed regulations will be submitted to the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure.

A recent Eurobarometer survey revealed strong public demand for seamless travel solutions and reliable online booking systems.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)