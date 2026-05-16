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China urges EU to stop abusing foreign subsidies probe tools
(Xinhua) 15:54, May 16, 2026
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the European Commission will promptly correct its wrong practices, stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and cease abusing investigation tools under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Saturday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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