China urges EU to stop abusing foreign subsidies probe tools

Xinhua) 15:54, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the European Commission will promptly correct its wrong practices, stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and cease abusing investigation tools under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)